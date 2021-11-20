Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.92. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 40.06%. The firm had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.55. The stock had a trading volume of 310,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,212. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.57 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day moving average is $41.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $34,398.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $273,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,518 shares of company stock valued at $371,654. 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

