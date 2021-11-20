PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $30.66

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.66 and last traded at $30.72, with a volume of 33119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.55.

PAGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.44.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

