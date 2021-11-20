Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Palantir Technologies from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.22.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.30 and a beta of 6.32.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 114,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $3,127,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $1,959,760.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,745,238 shares of company stock worth $192,669,690. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 289.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,584,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,680,000 after purchasing an additional 73,281,593 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 426.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,399,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,169,000 after purchasing an additional 40,021,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5,285.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,027,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,919,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655,402 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,519.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,959,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,547,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159,128 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 64.7% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,681,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

