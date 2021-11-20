Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Increased to $600.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $450.00 to $600.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PANW. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $564.94.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $530.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $496.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $423.14. The company has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.38 and a beta of 1.35. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $287.12 and a 12-month high of $545.89.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total transaction of $5,512,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total value of $760,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,370 shares of company stock worth $23,176,418 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

