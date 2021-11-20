Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Increased to $660.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $600.00 to $660.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PANW. OTR Global upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks to a positive rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $564.94.

NYSE:PANW opened at $530.34 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $287.12 and a twelve month high of $545.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $496.74 and a 200-day moving average of $423.14. The firm has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total value of $6,087,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total transaction of $760,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,370 shares of company stock worth $23,176,418. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $419,581,000 after acquiring an additional 51,760 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,345,000 after buying an additional 94,900 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 753,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $279,734,000 after buying an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 737,896 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $273,796,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 26.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 673,982 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $322,837,000 after buying an additional 138,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

