Paragon 28 (FNA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FNA stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. Paragon 28 has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $25.41.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.