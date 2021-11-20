Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,120 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $40,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. FMR LLC grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 19.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,162,000 after buying an additional 852,982 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at $44,492,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,894,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,974,000 after purchasing an additional 256,533 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,757,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,834,000 after purchasing an additional 227,514 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 61.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 459,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,426,000 after purchasing an additional 175,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.80.

NYSE:TRI opened at $123.35 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $78.04 and a twelve month high of $123.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.91 and a 200-day moving average of $108.36. The firm has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.48.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 12.54%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.