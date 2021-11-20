Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $37.07 Million Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,124 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Caesars Entertainment worth $37,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 5.0% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 27.9% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 43.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $95.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $119.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.66.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($6.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.07.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

