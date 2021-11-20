Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) One Day Volume Tops $14.58 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 20th. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $19.73 or 0.00034070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market cap of $61.38 million and $14.58 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00069737 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00072169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00091423 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,212.10 or 0.07272816 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,791.05 or 0.99784730 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,110,869 coins. The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

