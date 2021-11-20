Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Raised to C$48.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on Parkland and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$50.20.

PKI opened at C$34.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$38.24. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$33.62 and a 12 month high of C$45.10.

In related news, Senior Officer Christy Elliott sold 10,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.08, for a total transaction of C$394,394.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$74,484.48.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

