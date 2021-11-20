PARSIQ Price Hits $0.76 on Top Exchanges (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $101.93 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001305 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $235.22 or 0.00401399 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000158 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000080 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $674.17 or 0.01150455 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000062 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 133,293,483 coins. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

PARSIQ Coin Trading

