Pascal Touchon Sells 8,402 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $143,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.94. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.03.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 25,985 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 7,917 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 325.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 103,517 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,855,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,619,000 after buying an additional 151,148 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATRA shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

