Pascal Touchon Sells 8,402 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $143,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of ATRA stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.94. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.03.
Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATRA shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.
About Atara Biotherapeutics
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.
