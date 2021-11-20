Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.
NYSE:PAX opened at $18.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.47. Patria Investments has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $23.28.
Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Patria Investments will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Patria Investments by 1,850.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Patria Investments by 3,284.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Patria Investments by 4,260.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Patria Investments during the third quarter worth about $1,371,000.
About Patria Investments
Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.
