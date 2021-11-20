Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

NYSE:PAX opened at $18.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.47. Patria Investments has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $23.28.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Patria Investments will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Patria Investments by 1,850.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Patria Investments by 3,284.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Patria Investments by 4,260.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Patria Investments during the third quarter worth about $1,371,000.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

