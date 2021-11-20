PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in PayPal were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 21,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,293,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 13,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $920,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist decreased their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John J. Donahoe acquired 9,780 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,227.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 34,114 shares of company stock worth $8,227,273 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $193.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $227.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.96 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.59.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

