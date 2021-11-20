PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Eastover Investment Advisors LLC

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Amundi acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,752 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,152,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,480,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,106,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,856,000 after acquiring an additional 929,438 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John J. Donahoe acquired 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $1,999,227.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock worth $8,227,273 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Erste Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $6.89 on Friday, hitting $193.61. 24,607,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,815,062. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.99 and its 200 day moving average is $266.59. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.96 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $227.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

