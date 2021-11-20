Peel Hunt Downgrades Biffa (LON:BIFF) to Hold

Biffa (LON:BIFF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 395 ($5.16) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 430 ($5.62). Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt cut shares of Biffa to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 395 ($5.16) in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on shares of Biffa in a report on Thursday.

LON BIFF opened at GBX 356.50 ($4.66) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 377.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 340.22. Biffa has a one year low of GBX 215 ($2.81) and a one year high of GBX 419.50 ($5.48).

In other news, insider Michael Topham sold 125,000 shares of Biffa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 383 ($5.00), for a total transaction of £478,750 ($625,489.94). Also, insider Richard Pike sold 26,580 shares of Biffa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.63), for a total transaction of £94,093.20 ($122,933.37).

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

