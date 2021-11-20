Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Mitie Group (LON:MTO)

Mitie Group (LON:MTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 92 ($1.20) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTO. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 92 ($1.20) price objective on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of LON MTO opened at GBX 64.40 ($0.84) on Thursday. Mitie Group has a twelve month low of GBX 37.96 ($0.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 79 ($1.03). The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.03. The company has a market capitalization of £919.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 68.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 67.75.

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

