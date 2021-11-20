Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Mitie Group (LON:MTO)

Mitie Group (LON:MTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 92 ($1.20) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTO. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 92 ($1.20) price objective on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of LON MTO opened at GBX 64.40 ($0.84) on Thursday. Mitie Group has a twelve month low of GBX 37.96 ($0.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 79 ($1.03). The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.03. The company has a market capitalization of £919.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 68.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 67.75.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

