Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Playtech (LON:PTEC)

Playtech (LON:PTEC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 680 ($8.88) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Playtech from GBX 468 ($6.11) to GBX 680 ($8.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) price objective on shares of Playtech in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Playtech to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Playtech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 592 ($7.73).

Shares of Playtech stock opened at GBX 740 ($9.67) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Playtech has a 1 year low of GBX 347 ($4.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 775 ($10.13). The company has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 529.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 463.67.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

