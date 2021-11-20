Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Trading Down 4.8%

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 98,601 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 859,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peninsula Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15.

Peninsula Energy Ltd. uranium mining company, which engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates through the following business segments: Lance Uranium Projects, Wyoming USA; Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa; and Corporate or Other. The company was founded on November 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

