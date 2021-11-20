Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Buys New Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth approximately $3,101,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 8.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 167,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,640,000 after purchasing an additional 12,994 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 453,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,060,000 after purchasing an additional 23,741 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 19.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 90.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.86.

Entergy stock opened at $105.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.12 and its 200 day moving average is $105.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

