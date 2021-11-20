Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 68.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $410,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 100.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

Shares of SPGI opened at $461.31 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $476.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $448.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $424.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

