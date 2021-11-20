Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Sells 12,200 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 67.7% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,202,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,318,000 after purchasing an additional 171,323 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 192,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,608,000 after purchasing an additional 119,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITW stock opened at $241.94 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.89 and a 12 month high of $243.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.29. The stock has a market cap of $75.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.80.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

