Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Takes $1.13 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 21,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,090,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,710,000 after buying an additional 50,677 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 32.2% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 714,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,286,000 after purchasing an additional 174,010 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 476.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 394,744 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $23,357,000 after purchasing an additional 326,267 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth $1,087,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth $4,399,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,084 shares of company stock worth $15,396,763 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GM opened at $61.80 on Friday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $65.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.05.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GM. Barclays reduced their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

