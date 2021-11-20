Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $72.79 Million

Brokerages forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will post sales of $72.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.00 million and the lowest is $71.58 million. Peoples Bancorp posted sales of $51.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year sales of $238.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $235.19 million to $242.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $296.41 million, with estimates ranging from $295.81 million to $297.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.54 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

NASDAQ:PEBO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,418. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.37. The company has a market capitalization of $933.29 million, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $36.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

In related news, Director Michael N. Vittorio acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.80 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 35.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,125,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,187,000 after purchasing an additional 555,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 24.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,391,000 after acquiring an additional 370,482 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,240,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 11.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 959,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,325,000 after acquiring an additional 99,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 114.5% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 148,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 79,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

