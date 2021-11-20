PEPS Coin (PEPS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $120.00

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 20th. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $120.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 38% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001235 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.28 or 0.00292125 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

