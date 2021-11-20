Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.600-$1.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.330 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

PRDO stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.54. The company had a trading volume of 493,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,122. The company has a market capitalization of $738.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average of $11.46. Perdoceo Education has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $14.05.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $312,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 127.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

