Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Short Interest Down 25.8% in October

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 238,300 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the October 14th total of 321,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 602,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

PERI traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.68. The stock had a trading volume of 473,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,229. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.94. The company has a market capitalization of $897.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. Perion Network has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $33.09.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $121.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.90 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Perion Network will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PERI. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter valued at $16,482,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 882.6% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 906,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,862,000 after acquiring an additional 814,344 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter valued at $14,380,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter valued at $5,962,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter valued at $3,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

