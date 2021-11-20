Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Short Interest Down 25.8% in October

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 238,300 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the October 14th total of 321,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 602,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.
PERI traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.68. The stock had a trading volume of 473,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,229. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.94. The company has a market capitalization of $897.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. Perion Network has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $33.09.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PERI. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter valued at $16,482,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 882.6% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 906,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,862,000 after acquiring an additional 814,344 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter valued at $14,380,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter valued at $5,962,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter valued at $3,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.
About Perion Network
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.
