Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the October 14th total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, October 22nd. AlphaValue raised Pernod Ricard to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pernod Ricard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.03.

PDRDY stock remained flat at $$47.12 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average of $44.16. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of $34.68 and a 1 year high of $47.39.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

