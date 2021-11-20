Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,330.44 ($43.51).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSN. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,370 ($44.03) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,420 ($44.68) to GBX 3,470 ($45.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Persimmon alerts:

PSN stock traded down GBX 33 ($0.43) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,786 ($36.40). 745,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,784. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,685.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,993.04. The company has a market capitalization of £8.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27. Persimmon has a twelve month low of GBX 2,432 ($31.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,272 ($42.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.