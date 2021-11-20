Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Short Interest Down 22.2% in October

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the October 14th total of 106,900 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PTPI stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.46. The company had a trading volume of 388,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,648. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96.

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director John D. Shulman acquired 1,661,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $2,858,308.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Petros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its position in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for men's health issues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company develops H100, a novel and patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.

