Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Eastover Investment Advisors LLC

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 2.9% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.80. 47,932,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,041,701. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average of $43.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

