PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,396 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 537,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 106,028 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 79,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.60. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $16.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

