Philip G. Gaglia Sells 1,350 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $58,738.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $43.42 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.23 and a 1 year high of $51.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 53.95%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 990.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

