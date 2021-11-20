PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 386,000 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the October 14th total of 507,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 613,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 67,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

PTY stock remained flat at $$18.38 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 219,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,151. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $21.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

