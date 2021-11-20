Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Position Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,528 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 18.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,461,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,159,000 after purchasing an additional 685,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 19.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,187,000 after purchasing an additional 560,514 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 28.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,653,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,771,000 after purchasing an additional 585,218 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 77.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,527,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,971,000 after purchasing an additional 665,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 13.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 666,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 79,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PING. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ping Identity from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.64.

Shares of PING opened at $26.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.84 and a beta of 1.03. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ping Identity news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $21,240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,402,000 shares of company stock worth $341,568,060 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

