Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Short Interest Up 56.3% in October

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the October 14th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:HNW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.74. 18,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,937. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $16.24.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in pursuing high level current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in a higher yielding asset classes, including global high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds.
Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.