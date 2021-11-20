Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Short Interest Up 56.3% in October

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the October 14th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:HNW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.74. 18,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,937. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $16.24.

Get Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 2.5% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $483,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 16.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.0% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the period.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in pursuing high level current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in a higher yielding asset classes, including global high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.