Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given New $206.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $181.00 to $206.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $231.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $207.86.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE:PXD opened at $176.46 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $94.87 and a twelve month high of $196.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.75.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.43%.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.