Piper Sandler Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amerant Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMTB. Stephens upgraded Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amerant Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $31.33 on Friday. Amerant Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $31.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average of $23.79.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $65.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTB. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Amerant Bancorp by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Amerant Bancorp by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Amerant Bancorp by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 99,837.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Millar Wilson sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $922,146.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 600 shares of company stock worth $15,656. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

