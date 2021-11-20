Piper Sandler Comments on Centennial Resource Development, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

CDEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.53.

Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.96.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 8.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 5.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,347 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 24.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 3.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 114,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $283,053.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $456,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,767 in the last three months. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.