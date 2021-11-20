Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Position Lessened by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,583 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 12,854.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 766.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,500 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $448,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 4,496 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $644,411.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,372 shares of company stock worth $3,738,981. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $190.39 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $193.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.47 and its 200-day moving average is $139.79.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.78. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $445.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PIPR shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

