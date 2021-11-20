Piper Sandler Increases Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Price Target to $35.00

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Endeavor Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavor Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 34.43.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

EDR opened at 29.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of 22.02 and a 1-year high of 33.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of 26.59.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.20. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 271,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.29, for a total value of 7,146,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 807.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 211,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 188,202 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 428,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,280,000 after acquiring an additional 264,986 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 128,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 21,106 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,504,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,490,000 after buying an additional 1,122,486 shares during the period. 40.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.