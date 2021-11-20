Piper Sandler Raises Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $400.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $323.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.41 EPS.

HD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Home Depot from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. OTR Global cut Home Depot to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $406.17.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $408.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.23. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $410.10. The company has a market capitalization of $431.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,422 shares of company stock worth $14,816,966 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $511,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.7% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.4% during the third quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

