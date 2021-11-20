Pirate Chain Price Up 10.6% Over Last Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $376.68 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $2.00 or 0.00003356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.67 or 0.00298080 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.65 or 0.00160468 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.29 or 0.00101157 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004392 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 61.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 188,316,090 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

