Piscataqua Savings Bank Decreases Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Piscataqua Savings Bank lowered its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Moderna were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in Moderna by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $708,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total value of $1,172,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 421,250 shares of company stock valued at $148,600,645. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.93.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $263.78 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.54 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $334.91 and a 200-day moving average of $299.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

