PIXEL Market Capitalization Tops $1.92 Million (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 20th. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $9,918.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,819.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $571.76 or 0.00972060 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.51 or 0.00266091 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.95 or 0.00235574 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00029457 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003534 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About PIXEL

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.