PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Cut to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $92.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut PJT Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Shares of PJT opened at $81.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.93. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $64.81 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.64 and its 200-day moving average is $76.77.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 4.54%.

In other PJT Partners news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen acquired 500 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.30 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 88.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the second quarter worth $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in PJT Partners by 83.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PJT Partners by 24.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PJT Partners by 172.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

