Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.750-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $570 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $538.14 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLNT. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Planet Fitness from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.92.

PLNT traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.41. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $65.41 and a twelve month high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $14,410,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $3,867,181.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,197,000 after purchasing an additional 60,746 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

