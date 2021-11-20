Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Short Interest Up 31.9% in October

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 426,300 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the October 14th total of 323,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pluristem Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTI. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 90.3% during the third quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 732,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 347,426 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 23.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 18,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. On average, analysts anticipate that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

