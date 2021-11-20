Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,408.63

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,408.63 ($18.40) and traded as low as GBX 1,251.66 ($16.35). Plus500 shares last traded at GBX 1,273 ($16.63), with a volume of 276,615 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Plus500 in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Plus500 alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,365.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,407.01.

In related news, insider Daniel Joseph King bought 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,307 ($17.08) per share, for a total transaction of £49,979.68 ($65,298.77).

About Plus500 (LON:PLUS)

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies (availability subject to regulation), shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.