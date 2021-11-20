Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 294,100 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the October 14th total of 531,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of NYSE:PLYM traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.70. The company had a trading volume of 498,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.43. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.
Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 23.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after buying an additional 72,963 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 17.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 78,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 18.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.
PLYM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.
About Plymouth Industrial REIT
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.
