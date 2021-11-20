Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 294,100 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the October 14th total of 531,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:PLYM traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.70. The company had a trading volume of 498,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.43. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.42%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 23.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after buying an additional 72,963 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 17.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 78,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 18.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

PLYM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

